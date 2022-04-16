PL champions Manchester City will lock horns with arch-rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday (April 16). While City knocked Atletico Madrid out of UCL, Liverpool on the other hand powered past Benfica. Last weekend, both sides faced each other in Premier League clash full of intensity and desire to win the league.

However, this time both teams meet in the FA Cup semi-final eyeing the trophy. The entertaining PL clash between the two ended in a 2-2 draw with both teams playing their hearts out. It's difficult to say who's going to win but Manchester City against Liverpool is not the game one should miss if they are a football fan.

Players missing for Manchester City will be Kevin De Bruyne, Cole Palmer and Kyle Walker. Young Phil Foden is also likely to miss the clash due to a head injury.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup semi-final match:

When is the FA Cup semi-final match Manchester City vs Liverpool going to be played?

The FA Cup semi-final match Manchester City vs Liverpool will be played on Saturday (April 16) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the FA Cup semi-final match Manchester City vs Liverpool going to be played?

The FA Cup semi-final match Manchester City vs Liverpool will be played at the Wembley Stadium.

Where can I watch the FA Cup semi-final match Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The FA Cup semi-final match Manchester City vs Liverpool will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD.

How can I live stream the FA Cup semi-final match Manchester City vs Liverpool in India?

The FA Cup semi-final match Manchester City vs Liverpool will be live-streamed on Sony Liv app and JioTV.