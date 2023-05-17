Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch RMA vs MNC 2023 Semifinal Match Online And On TV In India?

The UEFA Champions League is back and the blockbuster clash (number 2) between Real Madrid and Manchester City is set to take in England late Wednesday night. What happened the last time? Vinicius Junior scored a screamer for Los Blancos but Belgian midfield maestro had something very equivalent to the Brazilian's strike. The clash ended as a 1-1 draw but it took something extraordinary from both ends to trouble the opposition. It was a feast of eyes for the football fans as quality was spread like confetti on the football of the Santiago Bernabeu. It is round 2 between Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelloti - two names who will go down the history books as one of the greatest football managers in the history of this game.

Checkout Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Real Madrid will take place on Thursday (May 18). (UEFA Champions League: Lautaro Martinez Power Inter Milan Past AC Milan Into Final)

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Real Madrid will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Real Madrid taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Real Madrid will take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India. (UEFA Champions League: All On The Line As Real Madrid Set To Face Manchester City At Etihad)

How do I live stream Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

Players with the most goals+assists in the UEFA Champions League this season



Erling Haaland (13)

Vinicius Junior (12)

Mohamed Salah (10)

Kylian Mbappe (10)

Joao Mario (8)

Lionel Messi (8) pic.twitter.com/pllY9yTWqP May 17, 2023

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Predicted 11

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Rodri, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Vincius Junior.