UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semi-final match Live Streaming: When and where to watch MCI vs RM UCL match?

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match, which will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Wednesday (April 27)

England champions Manchester City face up a stern test at home on Wednesday (April 27) as they take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Semi-finals 1st leg. City are unbeaten at home since September 2018 but Real Madrid are in astonishing form as well.

Pep Guardiola's side made it to the semi-finals beating Atletico Madrid in their quarterfinals 1-0 on aggregate. On the other hand, Real Madrid knocked out defending champions Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate as Karim Benzema showcased a stunning performance in front of goal scoring four out of the five goals for Madrid.

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match here:

Where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match be played?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

When will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match be played?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match will be played on Wednesday, April 27 as per IST.

What time will Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match begin?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match?

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Quarter-final Leg 2) – Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE on SONY TEN 2 SD & HD (English) channels on April 27, 2022, from 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match?

The live streaming for Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match will be available on Sony Liv.

