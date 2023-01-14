Manchester Derby LIVE streaming: Manchester United vs Manchester City livestream, check when and where to watch Premier League match MUN vs MNC?

Manchester United face Manchester City in the English Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday (January 14). It's the Manchester Derby with both sides trying to stable their race for the Premier League title. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the EPL standings and are on a four-match winning run. On the other hand, the title defenders are on now stumble run in recent weeks. Pep Guardiola's troops are five points behind league leaders Arsenal and every fixture is a must a win game for them. Back to back victories against Chelsea in the Premier League and FA Cup certainly gave them a much-needed confidence boost following their shocking defeat against Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Erling Haaland would be looking to leave his mark at Old Trafford after staying in the shadows in December due to the FIFA World Cup. Norway could not qualify for Qatar which means the young forward had a lot of rest in November and December. He will surely look to make the headlines tonight.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Manchester City English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City will be played on Saturday (January 14) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.