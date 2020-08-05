Manchester United always hungry to improve, win: Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of UEFA Europa League clash against LASK

Manchester: The Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday (August 5, 2020) said that the Reds are 'always hungry to improve' and 'hungry to win'.

"We're always hungry to improve all the time and we're hungry to win. When you're at Man United, there are two things that matter: improving and winning," Ole was quoted saying by manutd.com.

The Red Devils are slated to host LASK in their second leg of their UEFA Europa League match on August 6 (12:30 AM IST).

Manchester United are already 5-0 up, credits to the first leg match that took place before the COVID-19 halt on March 12.

While talking about the trophies, the Norwegian said, "We want to lift a trophy, of course. The time that you do it, is a great occasion for everyone, getting your hands on any trophy, and some of these (young squad) need to get that feeling."

"Getting your hands on any trophy – some of these players need to get that feeling.” #MUFC #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2020

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League 2019-20 season and have already secured qualification for Champions League in 2021.

Answering a question on the same whether you can relax and enjoy it more without that pressure of having to get into the CL, Ole said, "No, you’ve got a trophy to fight for. Some players enjoy that pressure of having to do something. Of course, we want to get to the next step on this journey with this team and win things."

He added, "We’ve been to the semis in the FA Cup and into the semis of the Carabao Cup and third in the league, but now we want to kick on because all these players want to win trophies and this team needs to know that we can go past the semis and get to a final."

If Ole's team maintains its form in the second leg against LASK, then they will travel to Germany for the mini-tournament that will complete the 2019/20 Europa League.