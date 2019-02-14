हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UEFA champions League

Manchester United charged by UEFA over bottle thrown at Di Maria during PSG clash

Di Maria was booed from the outset by the United supporters before a beer bottle was thrown from the crowd towards him in the second half, which he picked up and pretended to take a swig from.

Manchester United charged by UEFA over bottle thrown at Di Maria during PSG clash
Image Credits: Reuters

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Manchester United after a bottle was thrown at Paris St Germain winger Angel Di Maria during Tuesday`s Champions League last-16 tie at Old Trafford.

Di Maria was booed from the outset by the United supporters before a beer bottle was thrown from the crowd towards him in the second half, which he picked up and pretended to take a swig from.

The Argentina forward joined United in 2014 for a then club record 59.7 million pounds ($76.88 million) but an underwhelming debut season under then-manager Louis Van Gaal led to his departure to PSG a year later.

United were also charged for the blocking of stairways, while PSG have been hit with four different counts with the travelling fans alleged to have set off fireworks, thrown objects and committed acts of damage along with other crowd disturbances.

The case will be heard by UEFA`s control, ethics and disciplinary body on Feb. 28.

French champions PSG won the first leg 2-0 with second half goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe.

