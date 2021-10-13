Manchester United suffers BIG setback as THIS player ruled out for ‘few weeks’ with injury

Manchester United have released an official update on Raphael Varane after the defender was injured while on international duty with France.

The statement reads: "Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club. He will be out for a few weeks."

The centre-back was withdrawn during the first half of France's game with Spain, which Les Bleus won 2-1 at the San Siro.

It marked the latest trophy in his glittering career, with Reds team-mates Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial also part of the successful side.

The Red Devils begin a busy period with an away game at Leicester City on Saturday. Following the home Champions League tie with Atalanta, league fixtures against Liverpool and Tottenham complete a tough month.

Meanwhile, Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first men's player to score ten hat-tricks in international football.

The Portuguese striker achieved the feat in Portugal's match against Luxembourg in Group A qualifying game for the 2022 World Cup. Ronaldo converted two penalties before netting a late header to help Portugal record a 5-0 victory.

The striker has now scored 58 career hat-tricks, including 10 for Portugal.