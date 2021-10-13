हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manchester United suffers BIG setback as THIS player ruled out for ‘few weeks’ with injury

Manchester United are set to begin a busy period with an away game at Leicester City on Saturday. Following the home Champions League tie with Atalanta, league fixtures against Liverpool and Tottenham complete a tough month.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane (Source: Twitter)

Manchester United have released an official update on Raphael Varane after the defender was injured while on international duty with France.

The statement reads: "Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club. He will be out for a few weeks."

The centre-back was withdrawn during the first half of France's game with Spain, which Les Bleus won 2-1 at the San Siro.

It marked the latest trophy in his glittering career, with Reds team-mates Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial also part of the successful side.

The Red Devils begin a busy period with an away game at Leicester City on Saturday. Following the home Champions League tie with Atalanta, league fixtures against Liverpool and Tottenham complete a tough month.

Meanwhile, Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first men's player to score ten hat-tricks in international football.

The Portuguese striker achieved the feat in Portugal's match against Luxembourg in Group A qualifying game for the 2022 World Cup. Ronaldo converted two penalties before netting a late header to help Portugal record a 5-0 victory.

The striker has now scored 58 career hat-tricks, including 10 for Portugal.

