Manchester United player Mason Greenwood will remain out on bail until mid-June following the allegations of assault and rape, police confirmed on Friday (April 29).

The 20-year-old was released in January 2022 on bail after his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault of his girlfriend who posted videos and pictures on Instagram alleging the footballer.

"We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement to Reuters.

"A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail. An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday 30 April, but the hearing isn't expected to be until mid-June. The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing."

Greenwood remains suspended by United until further notice, while he was dropped by sportswear giant Nike in February. The forward began his career at United`s academy and has played once for the England national team.

The allegations against Greenwood were posted on Instagram and later deleted.

With Reuters input