close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mario Gotze

Mario Gotze says World Cup exclusion was 'really tough' to take

Gotze was the one who scored the match-winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final which helped his side lift the title, defeating Argentina by 1-0.

Mario Gotze says World Cup exclusion was &#039;really tough&#039; to take
Pic courtesy: YouTube

Germany midfielder Mario Gotze, who was not included in the squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, said omission was `really tough` for him to take.

"The tournaments are always special. Nevertheless, not being called up for 12 months was an important experience for me. I`ve learned from that and have drawn the right conclusions. That took me a step further," Goal.com quoted Gotze as saying.

"Since it was a new situation [not being called up], I couldn`t prepare myself in advance. The refusal was really tough to take. In those situations, the affection from those close to me was very important," he added.

Gotze was the one who scored the match-winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final which helped his side lift the title, defeating Argentina by 1-0.

However, Gotze said he is not the kind of guy who will cry about it and added that he draws strength from such situations.

"I`m not a guy who will cry about it. Of course, it was hard, but it doesn`t help to think negatively about it, or to mope. I try to draw strength from these situations and find solutions. If you compare such a situation with the real problems of other people, it`s just trivial," Gotze said.

Tags:
Mario GotzeGermany2018 FIFA World CupArgentina
Next
Story

Former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves joins Sao Paulo on a free transfer

Must Watch

PT32M43S

Top 100: Watch top news headlines of the day