Lionel Messi to join Barcelona squad for Borussia Dortmund tie

Madrid: Lionel Messi has been included in the FC Barcelona squad to travel to Germany for Tuesday night's Champions League away match against Borussia Dortmund.

The news means Messi joins up with a Barcelona squad for the first time since last season's Copa del Rey final against Valencia, and 46 days after suffering a calf injury in his first training session of pre-season, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Argentinian was given the all-clear by Barcelona medical staff after completing Monday morning's training session with the rest of his teammates, meaning he has been able to get through two consecutive sessions with no problems.

Although he is included in the squad, it is unlikely that Messi will start against the side that is currently second in the German Bundesliga, with his first start likely to be away to Granada in La Liga next Saturday night.