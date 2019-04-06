हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ligue 1

Midfielder Florian Thauvin slams 'useless' Marseille after Ligue 1 loss to Bordeaux

Marseille have not won in the top flight at Bordeaux since 1977 and the latest loss left them eight points from third place, the last qualifying spot for the Champions League.

Midfielder Florian Thauvin slams &#039;useless&#039; Marseille after Ligue 1 loss to Bordeaux
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@Europa League

Olympique de Marseille midfielder Florian Thauvin lashed out at his own team following their 2-0 defeat by Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Friday, saying they were `useless`.

Marseille have not won in the top flight at Bordeaux since 1977 and the latest loss left them eight points from third place, the last qualifying spot for the Champions League.

"We must stop looking for excuses," the French international was quoted as saying by French media on Saturday.

"For a podium finish, it`s over. Let`s stop lying to ourselves, we didn`t have a good season and even if we managed to go to the Champions League, what would we have to show? Here we are, it`s the same every year."

Marseille have not played in the Champions League since the 2013-14 season.

"We just have to shut up and acknowledge the fact that we`re useless. We were useless, we have to admit it," said Thauvin.

Marseille are currently placed at the fifth spot in Ligue 1 standings on 48 points with seven games remaining.

Tags:
Ligue 1Olympique de MarseilleFlorian ThauvinBordeaux
Next
Story

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil ready to start more away games, says Unai Emery

Must Watch

PT39M17S

Taal Thok Ke: Is it 'Development vs Low-Level Politics' in Uttar Pradesh? Watch special debate