Mikel Oyarzabal out of Spain squad for UEFA Nations League after testing positive for coronavirus

Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal has withdrawn from Spain`s UEFA Nations League squad after testing positive for COVID-19, with Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno taking his place.
Oyarzabal, 23, said on Sunday that he would have to self-isolate at home and miss next month`s Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine.
"I want to communicate that I`ve received a positive result from my last test," Oyarzabal, who has won seven caps, wrote on Instagram. "I have to be at home for a few days and I won`t be able to go to the national team."
Kaixo denoi! Lerro hauen bitartez argitaratu nahi dut positibo eman dudala azkeneko COVID testean. Etxean egoteko unea da orain, taldekideekin bueltatzeko egun bat gutxiago falta zait. Eskerrik asko! Kaixo! Quiero comunicar que he resultado positivo en el último test realizado. Me toca estar en casa unos días y no podré acudir con la selección. Un día menos para volver a trabajar con los compañeros. Eskerrik asko!
Moreno, who made his international debut last year, scored 18 goals for Villarreal in the 2019-20 season, guiding them to a fifth-place finish.