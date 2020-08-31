हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mikel Oyarzabal

Mikel Oyarzabal out of Spain squad for UEFA Nations League after testing positive for coronavirus

The 23-year-old Real Sociedad winger will miss Spain's Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine. He will be replaced by Villareal forward Gerard Moreno. 

Mikel Oyarzabal out of Spain squad for UEFA Nations League after testing positive for coronavirus
Image Credits: Twitter/@mikel10oyar

Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal has withdrawn from Spain`s UEFA Nations League squad after testing positive for COVID-19, with Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno taking his place.

Oyarzabal, 23, said on Sunday that he would have to self-isolate at home and miss next month`s Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine.

"I want to communicate that I`ve received a positive result from my last test," Oyarzabal, who has won seven caps, wrote on Instagram. "I have to be at home for a few days and I won`t be able to go to the national team."

Moreno, who made his international debut last year, scored 18 goals for Villarreal in the 2019-20 season, guiding them to a fifth-place finish.

Tags:
Mikel OyarzabalCOVID-19CoronavirusSpain National Football teamUEFA Nations LeagueReal Sociedad
Next
Story

ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC rope in striker Diego Mauricio on one-year deal
  • 36,21,245Confirmed
  • 64,469Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M40S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Aug 31, 2020