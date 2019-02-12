हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In memory of Emiliano Sala, a minute`s silence will be observed at all Champions League and Europa League games this week, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said on Tuesday.

Minute's silence to be observed at Champions League, Europa League games for Emiliano Sala
Image Courtesy: Reuters

In memory of Emiliano Sala, a minute`s silence will be observed at all Champions League and Europa League games this week, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said on Tuesday.

Sala, who had signed for Cardiff City from Nantes in January for a club record fee of 15 million pounds ($19.28 million), died when the plane he was on crashed in the English Channel last month.

His death was confirmed last week when his body was recovered from the wreckage while pilot David Ibbotson is yet to be found.

"On behalf of everyone at UEFA, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Emiliano Sala for their loss," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement on the official website. 

"I am deeply saddened that his life was so cruelly taken away at such a young age and I urge supporters across the continent to pay their respects to his memory over the coming days," he added.

UEFA said that clubs have the option of wearing black armbands in memory of the late 28-year-old Argentine forward.

