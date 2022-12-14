topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
MISS CROATIA IVANA KNOLL

FIFA WC: Miss Croatia's CONTROVERSIAL low-cut top reveals too much, her OOPS moment goes viral, check PIC

World's HOTTEST fan Ivana Knoll snapped wearing another sexy outfit during Argentina vs Croatia semi-final clash in Qatar World Cup, check pics here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

FIFA WC: Miss Croatia's CONTROVERSIAL low-cut top reveals too much, her OOPS moment goes viral, check PIC

If you have been following the FIFA World Cup 2022, you must have come across the name Ivana Knoll, who calls herself the Hottest Fan in the world. She is former Miss Croatia and she has been making headlines for her sexy outfits while attending the Croatia matches. 

Ivana won't be attending matches anymore as Croatia were knocked out of World Cup after 0-3 loss to Lionel Messi's Argentina in the semi-final of the tournament. But before she signed off, she came to attend the semi-finals clash in another revealing outfit, which again did not go down well with security team at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Qatar has a very strong policy on dress code, especially for women, as they are now allowing the female fans to reveal too much of their skin while attending the games in the World Cup or when they roam around the country. 

Also Read | World's HOTTEST FAN Ivana Knoll wears SEXY OUTFIT to cheer for Croatia in FIFA WC, stopped by Security in Qatar, PICS go viral

But Ivana knows no rules and policies as she has been wearing skimpy clothes to attend the matches, getting told by the security to watch out her clothes. There have been many occasions when security at the stadium has asked her to mend her ways but Ivana has not listened. 

In the semi-final between Argentina and Croatia, she crossed all the limits and came to attend the match wearing a low-cut top. The 30-year-old wore a tight-fitting Croatian flag-coloured top with blue jeans and looked very hot. However, the top was too revealing and she almost had an OOPS moment. 

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ivana Kno_ll (@knolldoll)

Coming to the match, Argentina was way too good for the Croatian side as they won the match 3-0. Luka Modric's World Cup dreams came to an end with the loss. At the same time, Lionel Messi is just one game away from achieving his World Cup dream. Argentina will play the winner of Morocco vs France semi-final.

Live Tv

Miss Croatia Ivana KnollIvana Knoll sexy outfitIvana Knoll CONTROVERSIAL outfit in FIFA World Cup 2022Ivana Knoll OOPS momentArgentina vs Croatia semi-finals clash in FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2022Ivana Knoll Fifa World Cup

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?