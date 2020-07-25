MLS club Atlanta United part ways with head coach Frank de Boer

Major League Soccer (MLS) club Atlanta United has announced that they and head coach Frank De Boer have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

Confirming the news, Atlanta United president Darren Eales thanked Frank on behalf of the entire club for his leadership and commitment.

“Under Frank’s guidance, the club had a strong 2019 season in both MLS and international competition. After discussing it with Frank, the decision was reached mutually to part ways. In winning two trophies in his first season in charge, he will always be a part of the club’s history, and with great appreciation and respect we wish him all the best in the future," Eales said in an official statement.

De Boer, on the other hand, admitted that coaching in Major League Soccer had provided him with great experience and a new challenge.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had with Atlanta United.Coaching in Major League Soccer and living in Atlanta has been a wonderful experience and a welcome new challenge. I will never forget the incredible supporters here in Atlanta, they are truly special. I want to thank the players, coaches and staff for all of their support, it has been my pleasure to work with all of you," he said.

De Boer had replaced Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino as the head coach of Atlanta United in December 2018

During his tenure as the head coach, Atlanta made a second-place finish in the 2019 MLS Regular Season besides winning two trophies--the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and the second-annual Campeones Cup.

Earlier this year, De Boer guided the side to a 2-0-0 record in 2020 before the MLS season was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

The club will now resume MLS competition after the conclusion of MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

Meanwhile, Atlanta has also parted ways with assistant coaches Orlando Trustfull and Bob de Klerk and video analyst Erwin Koenis.

After De Boer's departure, the interim head coach of the club will be named shortly while the search for the permananent replacement will also begin soon.