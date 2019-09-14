close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
English Premier League

Mohamed Salah brushes off rumours related to rift with Sadio Mane

Mane had previously reacted angrily after being substituted in the match between Liverpool and Burnley FC in the ongoing Premier League.

Mohamed Salah brushes off rumours related to rift with Sadio Mane
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@LFC

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah on Saturday posted a hilarious video to brush off rumours related to a possible rift between him and teammate Sadio Mane.

Recently, a video involving two toddlers hugging it out went viral on social media and Salah posted the same video on Twitter with his and Mane`s heads superimposed on the children and the manager Jurgen Klopp was seen walking down the street having a smirk on his face.

Mane had previously reacted angrily after being substituted in the match between Liverpool and Burnley FC in the ongoing Premier League. The Reds won the match 3-0 and in the game, Salah also failed to pass the ball to him for a scoring opportunity.

In the ongoing tournament, Salah has registered three goals for the team whereas Mane has managed to score two times. Liverpool is currently the top placed team in the Premier League and they have a slender lead over Manchester City.

The team will battle it out against Newcastle United in the Premier League today. After the match, the side will kick off their Champions League campaign. In the Champions League, the Reds will face Napoli in their first match on September 17.

Tags:
English Premier LeagueMohamed SalahSadio ManeJurgen KloppBurnley FC
Next
Story

Too many good players left Chelsea, says Ruud Gullit

Must Watch

PT3M29S

5W1H: Maharashtra government says 'No' to implementation of Motor Vehicle Act