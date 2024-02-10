Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024 Match Online And On TV In India?

Defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant are ready to lock horns with Hyderabad FC in their league fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday night in what is expected to be an intense football game between the two sides. The recent Kolkata Derby was full of heat as East Bengal and rivals Mohun Bagan settled for a draw after plenty of controversial moments in the whole ninety minutes of football being played.

After losses against FC Goa and Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC faces another mounting challenge against one of the strongest sides in the competition. They are yet to win a match, sitting at the last spot in the points table with four draws and nine losses and a total of just four points.

The Thangboi Singto-coached side has been fielding a very young line-up in the last couple of games, and the responsibility is on them to ensure a more inspired performance in the second half of the campaign compared to the first one. Ahead of the game against the FC Goa, Singto acknowledged that he has embraced a positive outlook towards the whole situation, seeing this as an opportunity to do something special with an inexperienced squad at his disposal.

This match in Kolkata is an ideal chance to do the same, though it can be argued that the misfiring Mariners might have found their footing back after the late equaliser by Dimitrios Petratos helped them bag a point from the high-octane Kolkata Derby. MBSG is in fifth spot with six wins, two draws, three losses and 20 points.

The sheer individual quality in their squad stood up just when it looked like the Red and Gold Brigade would emerge triumphant in the clash. MBSG manager Antonio Lopez Habas will be keen and confident to bag his first ISL win since his return to the helm of the club, and they will thus want to pounce upon the exploding concerns of Hyderabad FC for the same.

The Mariners (20) are 10 points behind the top-placed Odisha FC (30), but they also played three fewer games (11) than the Juggernauts (14). Thus, they have ample time to bridge the gap between them and the likes of Odisha FC and FC Goa, though, the losses they succumbed to in December must have suggested otherwise. They had capped off a convincing 2-0 victory over them in the reverse fixture in December and hence will be expecting a similarly comfortable outing this time around.

However, complacency is not something associated with Habas' squads, hence he will be keeping the players on their toes to tick the boxes irrespective of the opposition. The Mariners have remarkable attacking potential in their roster and they will thus be eager to put on a show for their home fans. Anyways, they are winless in their last four ISL games, and will thus be hoping to get that crucial victory under their belt to get a positive momentum underway again.(EXPLAINED: Why Lionel Messi, David Beckham Were Booed By Fans In Hong Kong During Inter Miami's Match)

Here are livestreaming details for Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC ISL Match:

When will Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League match be played?

Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League match will be played on Saturday on February 10.

Where will Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League match be played?

Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

At what time will Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League match start?

Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League match live on the TV?

Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League match live broadcast will be available on Sports18 SD and HD.

How to watch Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League match live streaming?

Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League match live streaming can be watched on JioCinema.