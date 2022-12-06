Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch MOR vs ESP and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Spain coach Luis Enrique gave his team a unique assignment following a penalty shootout loss to Italy at last year’s European Championship. “I told my players they have homework ahead of the World Cup. You need to take at least 1,000 penalties with your club,” Luis Enrique recounted Monday. “We can’t just work on it in our training camp with the national team.”

While Spain is hoping it won’t come down to a shootout against Morocco in the round of 16 on Tuesday, at least the team is well prepared if it does get to that point. Spain was also eliminated in a penalty shootout at the 2018 World Cup, by host Russia.

“It doesn’t just depend on luck. It’s a moment of the highest pressure. If you’ve trained for that often, then the way you take a penalty will improve,” Luis Enrique said. “Obviously you cannot train for the pressure and the tension. But it’s manageable. You can cope with that pressure.”

Ferran Torres converted a penalty for Spain in its opening 7-0 win over Costa Rica. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón saved two penalties in a shootout win over Switzerland before the loss to Italy at Euro 2020.

“The goalkeepers are ready, too. You’ve seen it in our training sessions,” Luis Enrique said through a translator. “It’s homework that we’ve taken into account.”

Morocco has been one of the biggest surprises of the tournament by winning a difficult group ahead of 2018 finalist Croatia and 2018 semifinalist Belgium. Morocco conceded only one goal in its three group matches and the team has big support in Qatar as the last of the four Arab qualifiers still playing — and now the last African team, too, after Senegal was eliminated by England on Sunday.

Ahead of the Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco vs Spain be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco vs Spain will be played on Tuesday – 6 December at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco vs Spain going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco vs Spain will be played at the Education Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco vs Spain LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco vs Spain will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco vs Spain in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco vs Spain can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco vs Spain Predicted 11

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal

Spain: Unai Simon, Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo