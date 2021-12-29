हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne to move to Toronto FC in Rs 448 crores deal

Italy and Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne agrees to Toronto FC deal on personal terms.

Lorenzo Insigne (Source: Twitter)

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne has agreed on a move to Major League Soccer side Toronto FC on personal terms. Insigne got into Napoli's senior team in 2012 and has won two Coppa Italias and a Supercoppa Italiana with them.

Insigne's contract with Napoli expires at the end of the season, which will leave him as a free agent and he has already agreed to the MLS side on personal terms.

Insigne's high salary is something his current side cannot afford, due to which he will most likely move the Euro 2020 winner to another club at the end of the season.

According to SportMediaset reports, Tottenham Hotspur were also keen to sign the forward. Manager Antonia Conte wanted to improve his attacking lineup but the Italian star is very close to announcing his move to the Canadian Club Toronto FC.

The 30-year-old Insigne had an option of resigning for his current club but Napoli couldn't offer what he was expecting and clearly, a 5 year deal with guaranteed $12M per year is a deal every footballer would love to sign at his age. 

SALARY

Toronto FC (offered deal)- Rs 93 Crore ($12.5M) per year, 5 years contract - Rs 448 Crore ($60M)

