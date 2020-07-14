Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles doubtful for Spurs game

Newcastle United could be without captain Jamaal Lascelles for their Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday due to a knock, manager Steve Bruce said on Tuesday (July 14, 2020).

Centre back Lascelles sustained a leg problem in the 2-1 defeat by Watford on Saturday, having returned to the side after missing the game against Manchester City.

"We`ve got one or two injuries, especially in central defence. Jamaal hobbled off and I don`t think he`ll make it," Bruce told a news conference.

"In midfield with Isaac (Hayden) and Sean (Longstaff), they look as if they`re going to struggle."

Back-to-back defeats have left Newcastle 13th in the table with 43 points from 35 games but Bruce said that his team were confident, having defeated Spurs 1-0 earlier this season.

"It was the first game I ever won as Newcastle manager. It was a good day in a wonderful stadium and to beat Tottenham in their own back yard will always stay with me," Bruce said.

"Almost a year later we`ve got them at home so let`s hope we can repeat the performance."

Spurs are eighth in the table, having beaten north London rivals Arsenal 2-1 last time out.

"They`ve got a European place to play for and you could see what beating Arsenal meant to them," Bruce said.

"When you look at the team they`ve got, the manager they`ve got and everything that`s in place you know they`re a big club. We have to match their endeavour on the night."

England defender Danny Rose will miss the game against his parent club.

"He`s done well for us and I`m very pleased with him so there will be conversations to have... in the next few weeks we`ll be looking and identifying players and seeing where we are."