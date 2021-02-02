'My players will have to rape or get raped to get a penalty': Odisha FC sack coach Stuart Baxter after his distasteful comments

Odisha FC on Tuesday sacked their head coach Stuart Baxter. The decision comes after the British coach made distasteful comments during a post-match interview after his side's 1-0 defeat against Jamshedpur FC on Monday.

The ISL franchise released an official statement in this regard, which read: "Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect. Interim Coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon."

The British football manager, who was highly critical of the referee's decision, had stated that his side can only earn a penalty if his players rapes or gets raped by someone.

"You need decisions to go your way, and they didn't. I don't know when we are going to get our penalty. One of my players will have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty...," Baxter had said in the post-match interview.

The club also issued a public apology following the incident and stated that it was "completely unacceptable" and it "does not reflect the values of the club".

Odisha FC on Monday ended on the losing side after a tightly-contested match against Jamshedpur. The team had asked for a penalty in the dying stages of the contest after Diego Mauricio was tripped by TP Rehenesh inside the D-box. However, it was turned down by the referee.

Odisha FC have had a rough season so far and are languishing at the bottom of the 11-team table, with just one win from 14 matches.