One day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above, says Pelé after Diego Maradona dies aged 60

SAO PAULO: Former Brazilian retired professional footballer Pelé mourned the death of Argentine star Diego Maradona who passed away aged 60 on Wednesday (November 25, 2020).

"Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above," he said in a brief statement provided to Reuters by a representative.

Argentine footballing legend Diego Armando Maradona had recently undergone brain surgery. However, as per the latest reports, Maradona suffered a massive heart attack and died because of it.

Maradona is most fondly remembered for winning the 1986 World Cup for Argentina with a stellar performance that captivated the hearts of millions of fans across the globe. In the same World Cup - Maradona scored, arguably, two of the most famous goals in football history in the quarter-finals against England.

The first goal, popularly known as the 'Hand of God', where he slotted the ball into the net with his bare hand while the second goal, scored just four minutes later, was quite the opposite. The diminutive Maradona single-handedly dribbled through the whole English defence and then scored past goalkeeper Peter Shilton, leaving everyone in the stadium gasping for breath. That goal, to this day, is widely considered to be the greatest goal ever scored on the football pitch.