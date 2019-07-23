close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lionel Messi

Painful to see Lionel Messi's career going on without titles, says Al Ahly coach Martin Lasarte

Al Ahly coach Martin Lasarte also said that the "Barcelona star should not be blamed as he is just a human."

Painful to see Lionel Messi&#039;s career going on without titles, says Al Ahly coach Martin Lasarte
File Image

Leeds: It is `painful` to see Argentina star football player Lionel Messi`s career progressing without clinching a title with the national team, says Al Ahly coach Martin Lasarte.

"It is painful to see Messi`s career going on without titles with Argentina," Goal.com quoted Lasarte as saying.

Recently, Argentina faced a semi-final exit in the Copa America at the hands of Brazil with a 2-0 score. The latter eventually went on to win the tournament. 

Al Ahly coach Martin Lasarte also said that the "Barcelona star should not be blamed as he is just a human."

"Often Messi has been excessively blamed but he is a human. Both in Argentina and with Barcelona, I have the feeling he is surrounded, maybe badly surrounded," Goal.com further quoted Lasarte as saying.

Lionel Messi, on numerous occasions, is compared with former Argentina player Diego Maradona who is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time. He was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.

However, Lasarte feels the comparison between both the players is terrible."The comparison with Diego Maradona is terrible. It must be hard to be compared to him," he said. 

Tags:
Lionel MessiArgentinaMartin LasarteBrazilDiego MaradonaCopa America
Next
Story

It was a massive disappointment: Luke Shaw recalls Manchester United's last season performance

Must Watch

PT6M31S

Donald Trump and PM Modi never talked Kashmir at G20, records show: Sources