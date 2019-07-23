Painful to see Lionel Messi's career going on without titles, says Al Ahly coach Martin Lasarte

Leeds: It is `painful` to see Argentina star football player Lionel Messi`s career progressing without clinching a title with the national team, says Al Ahly coach Martin Lasarte.

"It is painful to see Messi`s career going on without titles with Argentina," Goal.com quoted Lasarte as saying.

Recently, Argentina faced a semi-final exit in the Copa America at the hands of Brazil with a 2-0 score. The latter eventually went on to win the tournament.

Al Ahly coach Martin Lasarte also said that the "Barcelona star should not be blamed as he is just a human."

"Often Messi has been excessively blamed but he is a human. Both in Argentina and with Barcelona, I have the feeling he is surrounded, maybe badly surrounded," Goal.com further quoted Lasarte as saying.

Lionel Messi, on numerous occasions, is compared with former Argentina player Diego Maradona who is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time. He was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.

However, Lasarte feels the comparison between both the players is terrible."The comparison with Diego Maradona is terrible. It must be hard to be compared to him," he said.