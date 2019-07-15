close

English Premier League

Paul Pogba must put his head down and focus on pre-season: Manchester United legend Bryan Robson

Paul Pogba must put his head down and focus on pre-season: Manchester United legend Bryan Robson
Image Credits: Reuters

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba must distance himself from speculation that he is set to end an unhappy spell at Old Trafford and focus on pre-season training until a decision is reached on his future, club legend Bryan Robson said.

Pogba`s agent Mino Raiola recently told The Times that the 26-year-old intends to leave the club, while the player said in Tokyo last month that he thought it might be time for a "new challenge somewhere else".

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit out at the media during a pre-season tour of Australia, saying there was an agenda against the French World Cup winner.

"There`s a lot of speculation in the media about Paul. He`s a top player," former United captain Robson, who spent 13 years at the club, told Sky Sports.

"You`re a United player, you`re contracted to them so you have to give everything for the club, the team and the fans."

"Get your head down, do your pre-season as well as you can -- which, from what I`ve seen in the training sessions, he has done -- and if something happens and the club want it to happen, or nothing happens then you`ve got to get on with it."

Pogba, who moved to United from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record fee of 89.3 million pounds ($112.23 million), has produced inconsistent displays despite scoring 31 goals in 142 appearances in all competitions.

United, who finished sixth last season, kick off their new league campaign against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Aug. 11.

English Premier LeagueManchester UnitedPaul PogbaMino RaiolaOle Gunnar Solskjaer
