हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
France football

Paul Pogba ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers

France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup qualifiers due to an injury in his right thigh.

Paul Pogba ruled out of France&#039;s World Cup qualifiers
Picture credit: Twitter

Paul Pogba has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland after suffering a right thigh injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) stated on Monday (November 8).

Pogba is being replaced in the squad by AS Roma's Jordan Veretout. The midfielder was last seen leaving Monday's training session with team doctor Franck Le Gall. "Paul Pogba is forced to withdraw from France's next two games at the Parc des Princes against Kazakhstan and against Finland in Helsinki," a statement from the French football federation read.

France are top of their qualifying Group D with 12 points from six games. Didier Deschamps' side can secure a spot in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar with one win from their final two qualifying matches.

France are already missing out on the services of another Manchester United star, Raphael Varane, who was recently ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring issue.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
France footballPaul PogbaInjuryWorld Cup qualifiersFIFA World Cup qualifiers
Next
Story

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: All the stats, trophies, records and form in 2021

Must Watch

PT49S

Gujarat minister gets petrol pump sealed for ‘cheating'