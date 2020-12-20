हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lionel Messi

Pele congratulates Lionel Messi for equalling his goal-scoring record for single club

"When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path. Like you, I know what it`s like to love wearing the same shirt every day," Pele wrote on Instagram.

Pele congratulates Lionel Messi for equalling his goal-scoring record for single club

Brazil soccer great Pele has paid tribute to Lionel Messi for equalling his goal-scoring record for a single club after the Argentine forward netted his 643rd goal for Barcelona in Saturday`s 2-2 home draw with Valencia.

"When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path. Like you, I know what it`s like to love wearing the same shirt every day," Pele, the only player to win the World Cup three times, wrote on Instagram.

"Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home. Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel. But above all, congratulations on your beautiful career at Barcelona.

"Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately will be increasingly rare in football. I admire you very much."

Messi, 33, hit the milestone goal with a diving header just before halftime immediately after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech.

Messi, who made his first appearance for Barcelona aged 17 in 2004, needed 748 matches to score 643 goals, while Pele managed the tally in 665 competitive games for Santos.

Pele, now 80, made his Santos debut aged 15 in 1956 and left in 1974 after winning six Brazilian league titles plus two Copa Libertadores crowns, South America`s equivalent of the Champions League.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lionel MessiPeleBarcelona
Next
Story

Barcelona's Lionel Messi equals Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club

  • 1,00,31,223Confirmed
  • 1,45,477Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M15S

Amit Shah pays floral tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore