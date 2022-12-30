Pele dies at 82: 'He is gone, but....', Neymar WRITES on late Brazil's 'greatest footballer ever', Read here

Brazilian football legend Pele died at the age of 82 in a hospital in Sao Paulo after fighting a long battle with cancer. He remains the only player till date to have won three World Cups, and also Brazil's all-time top scorer with 95 goals, 77 if counting only official matches against other national teams. The closest Brazilian goalscorer to Pele is Neymar with 75 goals, followed by Ronaldo with 62. After he passed away later on Thursday, tributes started to pour in from all quarters. From Lionel Messi to Critiano Ronaldo to Neymar, everyone reacted to the passing away of the great man.

Take a look at reactions of Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar on death of Pele:

Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo posted pics with the 'King Pele' and wrote a note for him. “Before Pele, 10 was just a number. Before Pele, football was just a sport. He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to blacks, and visibility to Brazil. He is gone, but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER," wrote Neymar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ronaldo wrote: "My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere `goodbye` to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing.

"An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace."

Taking to Twitter, France`s World Cup winner and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe said, "The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING."