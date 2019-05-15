close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Peter Crouch

Peter Crouch's Burnley future undecided as three senior players exit

Crouch, 38, who signed a short-term contract when he joined from second-tier side Stoke City in the January transfer window, will be a free agent in the close season.

Peter Crouch&#039;s Burnley future undecided as three senior players exit
File Photo

Peter Crouch will discuss his future at Burnley after his short-term deal expires, while defender Stephen Ward, goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard and striker Jon Walters will leave in the close season, the club said on Wednesday.

Ward and Lindegaard have not had their contracts renewed, while 35-year-old Walters announced his retirement from the Premier League club in March following Achilles tendon issues.

Crouch, 38, who signed a short-term contract when he joined from second-tier side Stoke City in the January transfer window, will be a free agent in the close season.

"Former England international Crouch is out of contract, having joined the Clarets on a short-term deal in January," the club said in a statement.

"Discussions between himself and the club are set to follow over whether the striker will remain at Burnley next season."

Crouch won the FA Cup with Liverpool in 2006 and has represented clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Southampton and Stoke City during his long soccer career.

He has scored more than 100 Premier League goals since making his senior debut in 1998.

Burnley also confirmed they had activated clauses in the contracts of winger Aaron Lennon and full back Phil Bardsley to keep them at Turf Moor until 2020. 

Tags:
Peter CrouchBurnleyStephen WardAnders LindegaardJon WaltersTottenham Hotspur
Next
Story

Daniele De Rossi to leave AS Roma at end of season

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally