Premier League 2021

PL 2021: Divock Origi’s stoppage-time winner helps Liverpool replace Chelsea on top - WATCH

In the fourth minute of time added on, Origi received Mohammad Salah's pass as he finished low to help Liverpool beat Wolverhampton.

PL 2021: Divock Origi’s stoppage-time winner helps Liverpool replace Chelsea on top - WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

Substitute Divock Origi scored in stoppage time to send Liverpool top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Liverpool created the most chances but were repelled for most of the match by a stubborn home side. In the fourth minute of time added on, Origi received Mohammad Salah's pass as he finished low.

Liverpool move above Chelsea with 34 points, but can be overtaken by Manchester City if they beat Watford.

Earlier at the London Stadium, Arthur Masuaku's first Premier League goal ended Chelsea's eight-match unbeaten run as West Ham United earned a dramatic 3-2 win.

Thiago Silva headed in Mason Mount's corner on 28 minutes but West Ham levelled 12 minutes later when Edouard Mendy brought down Jarrod Bowen after Jorginho's underhit backpass. Manuel Lanzini converted from the spot.

Chelsea went back in front before half-time through Mount's spectacular volley. Bowen brought West Ham level again on 56 minutes with a curling shot from outside the area.

Substitute Masuaku won the match in the 87th minute when his cross-cum-shot caught out Mendy at his near post.

