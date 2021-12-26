हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Premier League 2021

PL 2021: Leeds vs Aston Villa called off due to COVID

Leeds does not have the required number of players available for the match.

PL 2021: Leeds vs Aston Villa called off due to COVID
File image (Source: Twitter)

Leeds United's home Premier League game against Aston Villa on Tuesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and injuries in the Leeds squad, the league said on Sunday.

"The postponement is a result of the ongoing COVID-19 cases and injuries at Leeds which saw their Boxing Day match against Liverpool called off. The Board accepted the postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match," the league said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard tested positive for Covid-19. The 41-year old will miss Sunday's Boxing Day game at home to Chelsea.

"Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19," the club said in a statement on Saturday night.

Notably, it is the second time this season that Gerrard has been sidelined by Covid-19. He was forced to be isolated earlier this year during his time as Rangers manager, missing matches against Alashkert and Celtic.

Boxing Day is usually the busiest Day in English football with all Premier League clubs in action. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused havoc in the 2021 festival season as three Premier League games have already been called off on Sunday, with Liverpool's home game against Leeds, Watford's trip to Wolves and Burnley's game against Everton falling foul of the virus.

