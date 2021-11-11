PL 2021: Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard appointed as Aston Villa manager

Aston Villa Football Club on Thursday announced the appointment of Steven Gerrard as the new head coach.

Gerrard guided Glasgow Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, finishing the campaign undefeated in the league.

The 41-year-old has attracted many admirers in the game for his work in transforming the fortunes of the Glasgow giants while also implementing an attractive, attacking style of football.

Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Gerrard as our new Head Coach. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 11, 2021

Gerrard, who enjoyed a glittering playing career with Liverpool and England, joined Rangers in 2018 following a spell as an Academy Coach at Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard in an official release said: "Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach."

"In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims," he added.

Further talking about his appointment, Gerrard said: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future."