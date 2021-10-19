हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PL 2021

PL 2021: Norwich goalkeeper Dan Barden diagnosed with testicular CANCER

Norwich City on Monday confirmed that goalkeeper Dan Barden has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

PL 2021: Norwich goalkeeper Dan Barden diagnosed with testicular CANCER
Picture credit: Twitter, Norwich Goal-keeper Dan Barden

After the initial diagnosis, Barden has since undergone follow up tests and will continue with a closely monitored treatment programme over the coming period.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Scottish Premiership side Livingston, but will now spend a period of time away from the game.

Barden in an official release said: "It has been a very difficult and challenging period, but the support of my family, friends and colleagues has helped get me through the last few weeks."

"I can't thank the medical departments at both Norwich and Livingston enough, as well as everyone at the Royal Marsden Hospital. The speed at which everything has moved has been crazy, but everyone has been absolutely brilliant with me. Both Daniel Farke and the Livingston manager, David Martindale, have also been very supportive," he added.

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber said: "Everyone at Norwich City wishes Dan a speedy recovery. Our love and thoughts are with him and his family as he starts this latest challenge in his life."

"Dan is part of our family and we look out for our own. He knows we are with him every step of the way," he added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PL 2021Dan BardenCancerFootball NewsNorwich City goalkeeperDan Barden Cancer
Next
Story

EPL 2021: Alexandre Lacazette saves Arsenal with last minute strike against Crystal Palace

Must Watch

PT2M6S

chlamydia vaccine for koalas