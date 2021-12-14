हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Premier League

PL 2021/22: Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy following disciplinary breach

Aubameyang will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United.

PL 2021/22: Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy following disciplinary breach
Arsenal striker Aubameyang (Source: Twitter)

Premier League club Arsenal on Tuesday confirmed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the club's captaincy following a disciplinary breach.

"Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United," Arsenal said in an official statement.

"We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed. We are fully focused on tomorrow's match," it added.

Earlier, Aubameyang was dropped from the squad to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday due to a disciplinary breach, Mikel Arteta revealed.

Speaking ahead of the Saints clash, Gunners head coach Arteta said: "Unfortunately [he's been dropped] due to a disciplinary breach."

"I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club and he's not involved," he added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Premier LeagueArsenalAubameyang
Next
Story

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League game between Manchester United and Brentford postponed due to COVID-19

Must Watch

PT7M15S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Dec 14, 2021