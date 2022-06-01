Poland will take on Wales in the opening match of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. The two nations will face off against each other for the first time since 2009. Wales have competed against Poland eight times, out of which their only win came in 1973. On the other hand, Poland have won all their last four meetings.

The Robert Lewandowski-led side will look to kickoff their UEFA Nations League campaign with a win over Wales as the nation has entered the tournament with high expectations. Captain Robert Lewandowski is in fine form and has scored 75 goals for his country in 129 matches.

Wales are on a nine-game unbeaten streak with star forward Gareth Bale leading from the front. Bale is the all-time leading goalscorer for Wales with 38 goals in 102 appearances and has won the Welsh Footballer of the Year six times.

Checkout all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Poland vs Wales:

Where is the Poland vs Wales UEFA Nations League match being played?

Poland vs Wales, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Wrocław Stadium.

What time will the Poland vs Wales UEFA Nations League match begin?

The Poland vs Wales UEFA Nations League match will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Poland vs Wales UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

The Poland vs Wales UEFA Nations League match will live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Poland vs Wales UEFA Nations League match?

The Poland vs Wales UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.