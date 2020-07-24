Premier League 2020-21 season to commence from September 12

The English Premier League (EPL) has announced that 2020-21 season of the top-flight football league will commence from September 12.

The Premier League issued an official statement to confirm that the upcoming season will begin three weeks after delayed final of the Champions League.

"Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September 2020," the official statement said.

The EPL further revealed that the final of the 2020-21 season will be held on May 23, 2021.

"The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May 2021," the statement added.

The Premier League also said that it would continue to consult the Football Association as well as English Football League (EFL) regarding the scheduling of all domestic events.

The final of the 2019/20 edition of the UEFA Champions League will take place on August 23.

Meanwhile, the 2019-20 Premier League season, which was halted for more than three months due to coronavirus pandemic before being resumed on June 17, will conclude on July 26.