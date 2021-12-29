हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
chelsea

Premier League 2021: John Terry returns to Chelsea, says 'I'm coming home' on Twitter

Chelsea former captain and club legend John Terry returns as a part-time academy coaching consultant.

Premier League 2021: John Terry returns to Chelsea, says &#039;I&#039;m coming home&#039; on Twitter
John Terry (Source: Twitter)

Former Chelsea captain John Terry will return to the Cobham training centre to begin a coaching consultancy role, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday (December 29).

The Blues legend will work with Chelsea's young players and coaching staff in the youth development programme, sharing the vast experience gained from his 20-year playing career and recent spell as an assistant coach at Aston Villa.

He will begin the role in a part-time capacity at the start of next month. "This flexibility is beneficial for both John and the Academy, as it allows him to continue to develop his own coaching skills alongside other commitments while being used optimally within our development programme," Chelsea in a statement said.

Head of youth development Neil Bath said: "We are delighted to be welcoming John back to Cobham in a role that will involve coaching and mentoring the next generation of young players in our Academy."

After joining Chelsea at the age of 14, Terry was a youth team scholar before going on to make 717 senior appearances for the club, the third-most in Chelsea's history, over 500 of which came with him as captain.

During his stellar run with Chelsea, Terry won 17 trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
chelseaPL 2021English Premier LeagueJohn Terry
Next
Story

PL 2021: Newcastle United's trip to Everton postponed after COVID-19 outbreak

Must Watch

PT6M46S

A ugandan woman has been arrested with cocaine at Delhi's IGI Airport.