Premier League 2021/22: Arsenal fan given three-year stadium ban for 'inciting violence' against Granit Xhaka

An Arsenal season-ticket holder has been issued a three-year stadium ban by the club for "inciting violence" against midfielder Granit Xhaka and "discriminatory abuse" towards a Tottenham Hotspur player on social media.

The following disciplinary action is in line with Arsenal's sanctions guidance, which has recently been updated to include online offenses as well as those committed in the stadium. The updated sanctions guidance is also aligned to those announced this week by the Premier League, the club stated on Friday.

In addition to alignment on sanctions, the north-London based club is also committing to publicise bans and share information about banned individuals with other clubs, further demonstrating their commitment to work with all stakeholders in the fight against all forms of discrimination.

"We can confirm that we have officially instigated club sanction proceedings against one Arsenal season ticket holder who incited violence towards Granit Xhaka and discriminatory abuse towards a Tottenham Hotspur player on social media. A three-year stadium ban has been imposed on the individual, subject to appeal. This disciplinary action is in-line with our sanctions guidance, which has recently been updated to include online offences as well as those committed in the stadium,' Arsenal FC official statement read.

For cases of online abuse that come from anonymous social media accounts, where it is difficult to identify the perpetrators. Gunners are now working with data technology company Signify whose sophisticated Threat Matrix technology helps identify those who send abuse while hiding behind the cloak of anonymity.

Club also informed about the progress in the case of Bukayo Saka receiving social media abuse following the Euro 2020 final. "We are in the process of running the social media abuse received by Bukayo Saka following the Euro 2020 final through the technology and will provide updates in due course. We are liaising with the police on this incident," the statement read.

Brentford beat Arsenal 2-0

The Premier League season 2021/22 got off to a pulsating start on Friday (local time) as Brentford marked their first game in the top flight for 74 years and their first in front of fans at their new stadium with an emotional 2-0 victory over a ragged Arsenal.

Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard scored midway through each half to spark wild celebrations by the home fans who have waited so long to take their place in their new 17,500-capacity home and even longer to watch top-flight football.

The win was well deserved as Brentford, revelling in their chance to take on the big boys, took the game to an Arsenal team who looked disjointed and toothless in the absence of "unwell" strike duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.