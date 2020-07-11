Premier League: Liverpool's home winning streak ends in draw with Burnley

Liverpool`s 100 percent Premier League home record ended on Saturday as the champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley.

Jay Rodriguez equalised for Burnley in the 69th minute after Andy Robertson had given Liverpool a first-half lead.

Liverpool, on 93 points, must win their last three games if they are to beat Manchester City`s record total of 100 points from two years ago. Burnley are ninth on 50 points.

The last time Liverpool failed to win at Anfield in the league was in January, 2019, when they drew 1-1 with Leicester City.

Burnley could even have pulled off a famous victory when Johann Berg Gudmundsson stuck the bar three minutes from fulltime.

Burnley keeper Nick Pope, continuing to make the case for promotion to the England number one spot, kept Liverpool at bay with a series of good saves, including a brilliant reaction to keep out a powerful close-range effort from Mohamed Salah in the 18th minute.

But Liverpool`s domination finally came to fruition in the 34th minute when Fabinho floated in a cross from the left and Andy Robertson met it with a perfectly angled header into the top corner.

Pope was outstanding again to keep out a Sadio Mane drive with the Burnley keeper largely responsible for the Clarets heading in at the break only a goal down.

Liverpool`s Roberto Firmino should have had his first league goal at Anfield this season but scuffed his shot against the post in the 49th minute.

Burnley gradually grew into the game and drew level with a superb finish from Rodriguez after James Tarkowski had headed down a deeply hit free kick.

Liverpool had one more opportunity in stoppage time but Salah`s weak effort was easy for Pope.