topStoriesenglish2615163
NewsFootball
PREMIER LEAGUE

Premier League: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne Wins Playmaker Of The Year Award

Manchester City will be facing arch-rivals Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup on June 3.

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 05:17 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Premier League: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne Wins Playmaker Of The Year Award

Kevin de Bruyne, who plays for Manchester City, has won the Playmaker of the Year award. The award is given to the player with the most assists in a single Premier League season. Over the course of the season, Kevin de Bruyne provided 16 assists. The midfielder is only player in the history of the Premier League to win the award more than once. He won it in 2017/18 with 16 assists and in 2019/20 with 20 assists and now in the 2022/23 season with 16 assists

According to Manchester City's website, De Bruyne is fourth on the all-time list of Premier League assist-makers and in April he became the quickest of the five players to reach 100 assists, "hitting the milestone from just 237 appearances".

Of the 16 assists, the 31-year-old player provided this season, eight were given to teammate and striker Erling Haaland, who won the Golden Boot award after scoring 36 goals in a single season.

In the table of most assists in a single season, Arsenal's player Leandro Trossard finished second in the table with 12 assists. Liverpool's, Mohamed Salah also provided 12 assists, while Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Crystal Palace's Michael Olise finished with 11 assists in this season.

Kevin de Bruyne has played 354 games for Manchester City, scored 96 goals and provided 159 assists. In the Premier League, he has made 242 appearances for Manchester City and scored 64 goals and gave 102 assists.

Kevin de Bruyne has also played for the German football club, Wolfsburg. He played 73 matches for them, scored 20 goals and provided 37 assists. For Belgium, he has made 99 appearances and scored 26 goals and 49 assists to his name.

Manchester City will be facing arch-rivals Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup on June 3. On June 11, Manchester City will face Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League. Manchester City hopes to win this prestigious title for the first time in its history.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?