Premier League: Mohamed Salah Shines As Liverpool Thrash Tottenham 6-3 In Record-Breaking Display

Mohamed Salah delivered a historic performance as Liverpool dismantled Tottenham 6-3 in a thrilling Premier League encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. The victory saw Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points with a game in hand, solidifying their title credentials.

The high-scoring match began with Luis Diaz netting the opener in the 23rd minute, courtesy of a pinpoint cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexis Mac Allister doubled Liverpool’s advantage with a close-range header before James Maddison pulled one back for Spurs with a precise strike from the edge of the box.

Salah, as usual, was at the heart of Liverpool's brilliance. He set up Dominik Szoboszlai for the Reds' third goal just before halftime, marking his 10th Premier League assist of the season. Combined with his 13 league goals, Salah became the first player in Premier League history to record double figures in both goals and assists before Christmas.

Salah Surpasses Liverpool Legend Billy Liddell

The second half belonged to Salah, who etched his name further into Liverpool folklore. Entering the game as Liverpool's fifth all-time top scorer with 227 goals, Salah's two strikes against Spurs elevated him past Billy Liddell into fourth place on the list. Liddell, a club icon who scored 228 goals between 1938 and 1961, was a dominant figure in his era, earning Liverpool the nickname “Liddellpool.”

With 229 goals to his name now, Salah trails only Gordon Hodgson (241), Roger Hunt (285), and Ian Rush (346) in Liverpool’s scoring hierarchy.

Tottenham Fight Back But Liverpool Seal Dominant Win

Tottenham showed glimpses of resistance in the second half. Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke scored for the hosts, narrowing Liverpool’s lead to 5-3. However, Diaz struck again late in the game, converting from another Salah assist to seal the 6-3 victory.

Dominance on Display

Liverpool’s performance underlined their dominance this season. Salah's brilliance continues to inspire the Reds, who are now favorites for the Premier League title. With his ability to create and score at an unmatched pace, Salah remains central to Liverpool’s ambitions, and his record-breaking feats only solidify his legacy at the club.

The Reds will look to maintain their momentum as they prepare for the busy festive period, while Spurs will aim to regroup after a bruising defeat.