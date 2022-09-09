Premier League postpones weekend fixtures after Queen Elizabeth's demise

The Premier League, top division of English football, has postponed the matches scheduled this weekend, as a mark of respect following the death of Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. The country is now in a state of national mourning.

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the Premier League said in a statement on Friday.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game," it added.

A total of ten Premier League matches were scheduled this weekend.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said, "We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty's long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing. Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course," he added.

Notably, the UK government`s national mourning guidance advised that cancelling fixtures was not obligatory, leaving the decision up to individual sports.