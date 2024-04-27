WATCH: Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp Involved In HEATED Spat As West Ham End Liverpool Title Hopes

Jurgen Klopp's farewell season with Liverpool is not going in the right direction as Liverpool have dropped points in back to back fixtures in the Premier League giving Manchester City a one-point lead and two extra games in hand. As Liverpool's title hopes in the League seems to be falling apart, a shocking incident took place when forward Mohamed Salah and his manager had a heated spat during the fixture against West Ham which eventually finished as a 2-2 draw on Saturday (April 27).

What happened?

As Salah was preparing to get on the pitch with Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez, West Ham player Antonio scored to make it 2-2 at the London Stadium. Klopp's side were going for the kill with a one-goal lead but it bit them back with an equalizer from the opposition.

People were shocked to see Salah and Klopp furious with each other on the sideline with minutes left for the contest to finish. (Premier League: Advantage Liverpool After Manchester City, Arsenal Play Out A Draw)

Klopp took the initiative to approach Salah, who was so incensed that Nunez and Gomez had to intervene to calm him down in his confrontation with the German.

During his post-match interview, Klopp remained tight-lipped about the incident.

"I'm afraid not," he responded when pressed for details.

"But we've already addressed it in the dressing room. As far as I'm concerned, it's settled."

Fans on internet were shocked to see the duo having a serious exchange of words after working so many years together. All the focus now shifts towards Manchester City and Arsenal who are on top of the league table fighting in every game for the Premier League title. For Liverpool, the story is over until and unless both of the teams above them drop major points like they have.