PSG confirm Kylian Mbappe suffers ankle sprain, no update on return

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle sprain in Friday`s French Cup final win over St Etienne and his injury will be reassessed in three days` time, the Ligue 1 champions said on Saturday.

A rough tackle from Loic Perrin saw the St Etienne defender catch Mbappe on the ankle and the 21-year-old collapsed on the pitch in pain before he was substituted. Perrin was sent off for the challenge as PSG won 1-0.

"Serious right ankle sprain to the external lateral compartment. To be re-evaluated in 72 hours with clinical and ankle imaging analysis," the club said of Mbappe`s injury in a statement.

Mbappe, who returned to the bench on crutches after halftime, told French President Emmanuel Macron during the trophy ceremony that he heard a crack when he was tackled but did not think he had broken his ankle.

Ligue 1 champions PSG did not say if Mbappe will feature in Friday`s French League Cup final against Olympique Lyonnais, with the Parisians chasing a quadruple of titles this season.

They also face Italian side Atalanta in a Champions League quarter-final single leg knockout game in Lisbon on Aug. 12.