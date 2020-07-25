हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kylian Mbappe

PSG confirm Kylian Mbappe suffers ankle sprain, no update on return

A rough tackle from Loic Perrin saw the St Etienne defender catch Mbappe on the ankle and the 21-year-old collapsed on the pitch in pain before he was substituted.

PSG confirm Kylian Mbappe suffers ankle sprain, no update on return
Image Credits: Twitter/@KMbappe

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle sprain in Friday`s French Cup final win over St Etienne and his injury will be reassessed in three days` time, the Ligue 1 champions said on Saturday.

A rough tackle from Loic Perrin saw the St Etienne defender catch Mbappe on the ankle and the 21-year-old collapsed on the pitch in pain before he was substituted. Perrin was sent off for the challenge as PSG won 1-0.

"Serious right ankle sprain to the external lateral compartment. To be re-evaluated in 72 hours with clinical and ankle imaging analysis," the club said of Mbappe`s injury in a statement.

Mbappe, who returned to the bench on crutches after halftime, told French President Emmanuel Macron during the trophy ceremony that he heard a crack when he was tackled but did not think he had broken his ankle.

Ligue 1 champions PSG did not say if Mbappe will feature in Friday`s French League Cup final against Olympique Lyonnais, with the Parisians chasing a quadruple of titles this season.

They also face Italian side Atalanta in a Champions League quarter-final single leg knockout game in Lisbon on Aug. 12.

Tags:
Kylian MbappePSGParis Saint GermainLigue 1football
Next
Story

Former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez diagnosed with coronavirus
  • 13,36,861Confirmed
  • 31,358Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M33S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; July 25, 2020