PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming and Dream11: When and Where to Watch Champions League in India on TV and Online?

The round of 16 first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich will take place on Tuesday night in Paris. This match has been long anticipated by fans and spectators alike, as it features two of Europe's best football teams. PSG has been pursuing the UEFA Champions League championship under the ownership of Qatar for several seasons, but they have consistently been considered the underdogs. They will be taking on Bayern Munich, a formidable German team that is going for their eighth championship.

PSG has had a difficult time in the lead-up to this match, losing their previous two games. Before their loss to Monaco, they were eliminated from the Coupe de France by Marseille. Despite these setbacks, PSG remains the top team in the Ligue 1 table with a five-point advantage, and is a deserving opponent for Bayern. PSG hopes to redeem themselves after their defeat by Bayern Munich in the 2021 Champions League final. They are also hopeful that they won't experience the same fate as last season's round of 16 phase, when they fell to Real Madrid. There is some uncertainty regarding the readiness of star players Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi for the match, but PSG is hoping to get all the help they can to defeat Bayern, who seem like an invincible force with 18 victories this year.

Bayern, on the other hand, has had some cause for concern due to their recent performance, which has included three draws since returning from the winter break. However, the club recovered to score 11 goals in the final three games before this important match. Some of their star players, including Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, and Serge Gnabry, have also found their scoring groove.

Bayern, though, is not at ease, as Union Berlin (42 points), who has already closed the gap to just one point at the top of the table, has three consecutive draws to its credit early in the season. In third place, Borussia Dortmund is likewise three points back. They defeated Barcelona and Inter Milan in the Champions League group stages to take first place with 18 points. Bayern has a solid track record in the round of 16 phases, having advanced in nine of the previous 10 seasons. Overall, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of Europe's best teams. Both teams have much to prove, and the outcome will be decided on the field of play.

Champions League: PSG vs Bayern Munich Dream11

Goalkeeper: G Donnarumma

Defender: J Cancelo, M de Ligt, A Hakimi, A Davies

Midfielder: Neymar, K Coman, L Sane

Forward: L Messi, S Gnabry, E Maxim Choupo-Moting

Champions League: PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Stream and Telecast Details in India

On Tuesday night, PSG will play host to Bayern Munich in a Champions League game (Wednesday morning, February 15). The match between PSG and Bayern Munich is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST at Parc des Princes (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 will broadcast PSG vs. Bayern Munich live (Tamil and Telugu). On the SonyLiv app and website, fans can also watch a live stream of PSG vs. Bayern Munich.

Champions League PSG vs Bayern Munich Predicted Line-Up

Paris Saint-Germain predicted starting lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos; Mendes; Pereira; Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti; Neymar, Messi Bayern Munich predicted starting lineup:Sommer; Cancelo, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting