PSG vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2021-22: When and where to watch Lionel Messi’s PSG vs RM CL match?

PSG hosts the 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid in the first leg of a round of 16 match of the elite tournament on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

Following its repeated failures to win Europe's most coveted trophy, Paris Saint-Germain perfectly knows that adding up individual talents is not enough to make a team successful on the biggest stage. Since its wealthy Qatari owners took control of the French side more than 10 years ago, PSG has grown into a global brand with strong commercial revenues.

Year after year its roster has become more and more formidable, with the addition of superstars like David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. And year after year the title it craves so much, the Champions League, has remained unreachable despite coming close in 2020 with a runner-up finish.

However, having secured the services of a four-time Champions League and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner this season in Lionel Messi, the club hopes it will be a game-changer. And the former Barcelona great is now under pressure to deliver against Madrid in a clash between a club that likes to brand itself the Kings of Europe and soccer's nouveaux riches.

On the other hand, Karim Benzema has been included in the Madrid squad but is doubtful as he works his way back from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since last month.

Notably, Madrid hasn't reached the final since completing a straight hat trick of European Cups in 2018 and they will aim to make amends this season.

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the PSG vs RM CL match here:

Where will the PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match be played?

The PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Parc de Princes in Paris.

When will the PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match be played?

The PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, February 16 as per IST.

What time will PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match begin?

The PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST on Wednesday, February 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming for PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.