Punjab FC takes on Gokulam Kerala in I-League

Kozhikode: Former champions Punjab FC will take on Gokulam Kerala in the I-League here on Saturday (February 29), looking to do a double after winning the first leg. Gokulam are coming on the back of a loss against Neroca in a match they started as favourites.

After leading 2-1 at the half time, the Malabarians couldn't hold on to their lead and ended up being on the losing side.

In the first leg, the Punjab outfit snatched three points from Gokulam's grasp to continue its enviable run at its fortress. After equalising in the 52nd minute, Gokulam's defence was torn apart by Punjab's marquee striker, Asier Pierrick Dipanda Dicka, who scored once from open play and converted a free-kick to register a 3-1 win for the northerners.

Punjab FC have been one of the strongest contenders this season. Despite being 11 points adrift of the leaders Mohun Bagan, Punjab is the only team in the league who are still undefeated at home.

Dicka, just two goals short of reaching 50-goal-mark in Hero I-League, sounded excited about being reminded about his personal achievement in India.

Having scored nine goals already, he's sharing the pole with Mariners' midfielder Fran Gonzalez.

The Cameroonian striker said, "I am very excited about reaching the 50-goal mark. Rather than pressure, it makes me hungrier to cross this level and then aim the next."

He added, "I always feel very motivated to play against all the big teams and Gokulam is certainly one of them. I would be really happy if I achieve this feat against them and aid in my team's win."