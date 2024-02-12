Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024 Match Online For Free And On TV In India?

Kerala Blasters are eyeing a significant climb up the ISL standings if they can secure three points in their upcoming match against Punjab FC. The showdown is scheduled for February 12 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Coming off a narrow defeat against Odisha FC in their previous outing, Kerala Blasters are eager to bounce back. Despite taking an early lead through Dimitrios Diamantakos in the 11th minute, they suffered a turnaround in fortunes, with Roy Krishna's brace leading Odisha FC to victory in just five minutes.

On the other hand, Punjab FC showcased dominance in their recent match, defeating Bengaluru FC 3-1 at home. However, despite the convincing win, Punjab FC remain in the relegation zone, sitting eleventh in the league standings with 11 points from 13 games. (AFC Asian Cup Final: Akram Afif Powers Qatar To Second Consecutive Title After Win Over Jordan)

Here are livestreaming details for Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL Match:

When will Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League match be played?

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League match will be played on Monday on February 12.

Where will Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League match be played?

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

At what time will Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League match start?

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League match live on the TV?

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League match live broadcast will be available on Sports18 SD and HD.

How to watch Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League match live streaming?

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League match live streaming can be watched on JioCinema.