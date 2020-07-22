हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling desires to reach 20 Premier League goals this season for Manchester City

Talking about the missed penalty chance against Watford, he said, "I scored the first one and I knew I was on 18 so I stepped up. I knew I had another chance to get the hat-trick today, it didn't happen but I'm really happy with the two goals."

Raheem Sterling desires to reach 20 Premier League goals this season for Manchester City
File Photo (www.mancity.com)

Raheem Sterling, who led Manchester City to a 4-0 win over Watford on July 21 by scoring a brace wants to take his season count to 20.

Manchester City's penultimate match in the Premier League witnessed the Englishman finding the net twice in the first half at Vicarage Road and taking his goal tally to 19.

"It's massive as a winger to score 20 goals in the Premier League. It's a massive achievement and we have one more game left, so I hope I can do it then," Sterling was quoted by Manchester City.

City will host Norwich on July 26 in their last match of the season.

Talking about the missed penalty chance against Watford, the 25-year old said, "I scored the first one and I knew I was on 18 so I stepped up. I knew I had another chance to get the hat-trick today, it didn't happen but I'm really happy with the two goals."

Pep Guardiola's men couldn't make it to the FA Cup final last weekend against Arsenal but Sterling believes that the display against the Hornets was the perfect response.

"After a disappointing match at Wembley we had to find rhythm today and we did," he expressed.

City has a UEFA Champions League last-16 second-leg clash with Real Madrid slated for August 8 and Sterling feels that putting in good displays now will benefit the team.

"We’ve got to take all we can from these remaining league games and we know Madrid have finished the season well.

"We know it’s going to be a strong test."

Tags:
Raheem SterlingManchester CityPremier LeagueEnglish Premier League
Next
Story

FC Goa signs Spanish forward Igor Angulo for a one-year contract
  • 11,92,915Confirmed
  • 28,732Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M47S

Video: Orange alert in Delhi as heavy rain lashes several parts of NCR