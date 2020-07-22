Raheem Sterling desires to reach 20 Premier League goals this season for Manchester City

Raheem Sterling, who led Manchester City to a 4-0 win over Watford on July 21 by scoring a brace wants to take his season count to 20.

Manchester City's penultimate match in the Premier League witnessed the Englishman finding the net twice in the first half at Vicarage Road and taking his goal tally to 19.

"It's massive as a winger to score 20 goals in the Premier League. It's a massive achievement and we have one more game left, so I hope I can do it then," Sterling was quoted by Manchester City.

City will host Norwich on July 26 in their last match of the season.

Talking about the missed penalty chance against Watford, the 25-year old said, "I scored the first one and I knew I was on 18 so I stepped up. I knew I had another chance to get the hat-trick today, it didn't happen but I'm really happy with the two goals."

Pep Guardiola's men couldn't make it to the FA Cup final last weekend against Arsenal but Sterling believes that the display against the Hornets was the perfect response.

"After a disappointing match at Wembley we had to find rhythm today and we did," he expressed.

City has a UEFA Champions League last-16 second-leg clash with Real Madrid slated for August 8 and Sterling feels that putting in good displays now will benefit the team.

"We’ve got to take all we can from these remaining league games and we know Madrid have finished the season well.

"We know it’s going to be a strong test."