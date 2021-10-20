हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karim Benzema

Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema goes to trial in sex tape case

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema goes on trial in France on Wednesday (October 20) charged with complicity in the attempted blackmail of former international teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema goes to trial in sex tape case
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (right) dribbles past a Shakhtar Donetsk defender in their UEFA Champions League 2021 match. (Photo: Reuters)

 Investigators allege that Karim Benzema encouraged Valbuena to pay a group of alleged blackmailers in order to keep the sexually explicit tape out of the public eye. Benzema has denied wrongdoing and his lawyer has described the case against the player as "absurd".

Benzema and Valbuena lost their places in France`s national team in the wake of the scandal, dubbed the "sex tape affair". Benzema was recalled to the France squad for this year`s European Championship and the trial comes at a time when the 33-year-old striker is shining on the pitch.

Prosecutors say Valbuena received a first call threatening to expose the sex tape in early June 2015 while at the French squad`s training centre in Clairefontaine, west of Paris. The anonymous caller said he wanted to "come to an arrangement" with Valbuena and told him to name an intermediary.

Prosecutors allege Benzema was recruited by the alleged blackmailers to convince his teammate to pay up. Benzema is accused of complicity to attempted blackmail. His four co-accused face charges of attempted blackmail.

The Real Madrid forward faces up to five years in jail and a 75,000 euro ($87,240.00) fine if convicted. Benzema may not attend the first day of the trial after he travelled to Ukraine where he played in his club`s Champions League group stage match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karim BenzemaReal MadridUEFA Champions League 2021
Next
Story

Champions League 2021: Liverpool get revenge over Atletico Madrid as Mohamed Salah scores

Must Watch

PT4M48S

Who is the 'captain' of BJP in Punjab?