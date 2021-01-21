Real Madrid crash out of Copa del Rey after defeat against third-tier club; watch highlights

Real Madrid were knocked out of the third round of the Copa del Rey by Alcoyano. The Los Blancos endured a 2-1 defeat against the third-tier club on Wednesday night. The defeat follows Madrid's exit in the semi-finals of the Super Cup last week, which means the Zinedine Zidane side have once again failed to prove their mettle in the knockout competitions.

With Lucas Vazquez, Marcelo, Isco, and Casemiro included in the playing XI, Madrid were considered favourites going into the contest.

Eder Militao gave Madrid a 1-0 lead at the closing stages of the first half.

Jose Solbes then scored an equaliser in the 80th minute, forcing the match into extra-time.

Alcoyano were then reduced to ten men after Ramon Lopez was sent off following a second yellow card in the extra time.

Alcoyano's Juan Vidal then went on to score the winner as he successfully converted an incoming cross by Al Diakite cross to send the home side into ecstasy.

The defeat will only add pressure on Zidane, who defended his players and admitted he is not sure that if he still has their support.

“I think so but you have to ask them [if I still have their support],” he said at a press conference.

“We have done good things, not so much lately, but apart from the last games, we did good things this season. We have to concentrate on the things that can be done."

This is what Zidane had to say following our cup match against @CD_Alcoyano. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/npxaCBmBu2 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) January 20, 2021

“When you lose, you always talk. I take responsibility and whatever has to happen, will happen. I am very calm, the players wanted to win the game. They try and sometimes different things happen. You have to assume responsibility."

“I am going to assume it, as always. The players have tried and if we score the second goal it is another match, football is like that. The goalkeeper has made two or three saves and didn't allow us to score the second goal. But I have the responsibility. We are out.”